Alfred A. Tedone of Riverhead died May 6, 2024. He was 81.

Born in Brooklyn Jan. 1, 1943, he was the son of Alfred and Giavonna (DeAngelo) Tedone. He married Diana (Spaulding) March 4, 1977 in New York City and worked as a diamond cutter there.

Family said he enjoyed fishing and camping.

Mr. Tedone is survived by his wife Diana of Riverhead; his sons Al Tedone Jr. of Shirley, Keith Tedone of Islip Terrace, Justin Lettiere of New Jersey and Casey Tedone of Levittown; and six grandchildren.

Cremation will be private. McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.