Porter W. Trent of Riverhead died May 7, 2024 at Southampton Hospital. He was 92.

Born April 26, 1932 in Virginia, he was married to Marie Trent.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, May 14 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead with a funeral service following at noon and interment at Riverhead Cemetery.

McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.