Caulie A. Robinson of Calverton, formerly of Riverhead, died Oct. 10, 2024. She was 72.

Born in Riverhead Feb. 11, 1952, she was the daughter of Landress and Alma (Funn) Henderson. She married Eugene Robinson in July of 1969 and graduated Riverhead High School with the class of 1970. Ms. Robinson worked in the Riverhead School District for 25 years.

Ms. Robinson sang in the First Baptist Church choir, was a part of the Open Arms program at the church. Family said she enjoyed spending time with family, plants, singing, baking and that she decorated for every season.

Predeceased by her parents; her sisters Evelyn Logan, Alma Wells and Lillian Montague and brothers Leonard Henderson and Landress Henderson Jr.; Ms. Robinson is survived by her husband Eugene Robinson of Calverton; her daughters Cheryl Robinson of Riverhead and Caulette Robinson of Riverhead; her brother Myron “Jimmy” Henderson; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Oct. 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Riverhead. Interment will occur at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

Memorial donations are requested for the Open Arms Program at First Baptist Church.