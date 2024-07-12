Joanne D. Reynolds of Riverhead died at home July 6, 2024. She was 82.

Born in Riverhead Sept. 21, 1941, she was the daughter of Louis and Vivian Stelzer. She graduated Riverhead High School and drove a school bus for the Riverhead school district.

Ms. Reynolds was a Yellow Barn volunteer and avid dog rescuer, who enjoyed camping, gardening, spending time with family and baking.

Predeceased by her parents; sister Sally Stelzer; and son Brian, Ms. Reynolds is survived by her children Mark of Mattituck, Troy of Riverhead, Shawn of Medford and Erick of Riverhead; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family received visitors Thursday July 11 at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral took place Friday, July 12 at the funeral home and interment in Riverhead Cemetery.