Francis “Frank” J. Meyer of Mattituck died at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead on Feb. 1, 2024, after a brief illness. He was 88 years old.

He was born in Queens, N.Y., on Jan. 28, 1936, to Frederick and Mary Harvey Meyer. On May 12, 1962, he married the love of his life, the former Marie Gleason, and they made their home in Mastic Beach before moving to Mattituck on March 5, 1970.

Frank was a plumber and operated Frank J. Meyer Plumbing and Heating. He served in the Air National Guard Reserves and was a member of the Mattituck Gun Club and a communicant of Sacred Heart Parish.

Surviving is his wife, Marie; daughter Valerie A. DeFio; brother Frederick Meyer; grandchildren Caitlynn “Casper” DeFio, Marie Victoria Meyer and Brendan DeFio; daughter-in-law Violeta Bagaporo and son-in-law Bruce DeFio. He was predeceased by his son Francis “Frank” J. Meyer Jr. on Feb. 26, 2002.

The family will receive friends Monday, Feb. 5, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Mattituck Fire Department Rescue Squad or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.