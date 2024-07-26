Donna Lee Engel, a trailblazer in the field of law enforcement, passed away on July 22, 2024 in Calverton. Born on Oct. 26, 1953, in Queens, Donna dedicated her life to serving and protecting the community.

With a career spanning years at the Suffolk Police Department, Donna’s commitment and passion led her to make history as the first female Deputy Chief in 2005. Her impactful journey included notable roles as chief in patrol and the detective department before retiring in 2009. Donna’s legacy law enforcement will forever be remembered.

Apart from her illustrious career, Donna pursued education diligently and attained a masters degree. She leaves behind a loving family that includes her sisters Lynn Leas and Karen Menechino; her niece Kerri Leas; her brother Raymond Herrick; and sister-in-law Elaine Herrick.

Donna was predeceased by her husband Thomas and her parents Raymond and Eleanor Herrick.

A woman of strength and integrity, Donna’s memory will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her impact on both the professional and personal spheres of her life will continue to inspire generations to come.

Services to honor and celebrate Donna’s life will be held at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. The visitation events are scheduled for July 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A prayer service will take place at 7:30 p.m. on the same day. The burial will occur at Riverhead Cemetery on July 29 starting at 11:30 a.m.

Donna Lee Engel may have left this world, but her spirit lives on through the memories she created and the lives she touched. May she rest in peace.

