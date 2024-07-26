Vilija Albrechtas of Riverhead died at home July 25, 2024. She was 60.

Born in Lithuania April 11, 1964, she was the daughter of Algirdas Vaskela and Emilija Zlibinaite. She earned a bachelor’s degree and worked as a healthcare aide.

Ms. Albrechtas is survived by her daughters Jorita Ruglenius (Gintautas) and Gintore Lingiene (Linas) and grandchildren Kajus, Evita, Nojus, Amelia, David and Sofia.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, July 31 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral mass is scheduled for noon on Thursday, Aug. 1 at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

