Audrey Schuller of Riverhead died July 16, 2024. She was 92.

Born in Brooklyn Nov. 4, 1931, she was the daughter of Arthur and Anna (Ropke) Anderson. Ms. Schuller graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in Jamaica, Queens, and Manhattan Medical and Dental School. She was married to Vincent Nicholson and then John Schuller, both of whom predeceased her.

Ms. Schuller worked as a dental assistant with Scudder & Stone, at Eastern Suffolk Cardiology and also in the Riverhead Town Clerk’s office. She received the Volunteer of the Year award from Atlantis Aquarium, was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Maureen’s Haven and Operation Christmas Child. Family said she enjoyed gardening and cake decorating.

Ms. Schuller is survived by her sons, Vincent and Thomas Nicholson; stepchildren John, Karen, Amy and Andrew Schuller and Stacie Valentine; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Aquebogue. McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

Memorial donations to the Long Island Aquarium would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.