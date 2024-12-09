Roger Waggoner of Riverhead died at home Dec. 8, 2024. He was 78.

He was born in Queens May 25, 1946, to Herbert and Geraldine (McFadden) Waggoner.

Mr. Waggoner served in the U.S. Navy and worked as service manager at BMW and Mercedes dealerships in Southampton.

Predeceased by his brother, Brian, he is survived by his wife, Joan; his daughter, Lauren (Thomas) Jacobsen; his son, John; and five grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Dec. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a prayer service will take place at 7 p.m. Inurnment is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 16.

