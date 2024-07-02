Thomas Coticchio of Laurel passed away at home Sunday, June 30, 2024. He was 91 years old.

Thomas was born Aug. 13, 1932 in Brooklyn to Mary (née Falletta) and Michael Coticchio. After high school, Thomas attended City College where he attained his associates degree. On May 23, 1953, in New York, he married the love of his life, the late Grace (née Atkins) Coticchio. Together they had two children.

In his professional career, Thomas retired from LILCO where he worked as a mechanical engineer. Predeceased by his wife Grace; and son David Coticchio; Thomas is survived by his daughter Sarah Coticchio-Naekel (Albert); grandchildren Thomas, Stephanie and Gina; and daughter-in-law Dianne Coticchio.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 7 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan

Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Interment will take place at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale, NY.

