Rebecca Laine Yousik Collins passed away peacefully on April 12, 2024.

Born Aug. 6, 1976, Becky was a lifelong resident of Riverhead and a 1994 graduate of Riverhead High School. An avid race fan and animal lover, she loved going to the races and rescuing cats, in addition to the ones she already had at home. Her work with special needs, nonverbal children at the BOCES Learning Center of Westhampton brought her much joy.

Becky was a fierce and loyal friend to all who knew her and was always there when someone needed her. Her love and generosity knew no bounds. She fought breast cancer from August 2022 and always advocated for women’s checkups and the North Fork Breast Health Coalition.

Becky is survived by Warren Collins, her loving husband of 18 years; her beautiful 13-year-old daughter, Samantha; as well as her sister, Victoria; her mother, Sharon Yousik, and her father, Michael Yousik of Texas.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, April 18, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral service is scheduled for Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

Donations in her memory may be made to North Fork Breast Health Coalition.

