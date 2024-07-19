Laurie Karin Punda, 68, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2024, at her home in Hubert, North Carolina.

Laurie was born on Sept. 22, 1955, in Riverhead. She was the daughter of Alan and Joan Benjamin. She married Thomas Punda on April 27, 1975.

Laurie is survived by her husband Thomas; two daughters Jennifer Raatz (Daniel) and Michelle Cuellar (Joe) of Jacksonville, N.C.; along with eight loving grandchildren. Laurie is also survived by her three sisters, Barbara Benjamin of Temple, Texas, Linda Ogeka of Center Moriches and Patti Contino of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Laurie was preceded in death by her parents.

Laurie was a 1973 graduate of Riverhead High School and attended Sullivan County Community College in Loch Sheldrake, New York.

Laurie was retired, however enjoyed gardening the most. Her family referred to her as the “plant whisper” as she routinely nursed dying plants to full bloom. Laurie also loved crafting with her neighbors, thrifting, sewing for her family, camping, and traveling with her husband. She was kind, caring and would often be seen throughout the neighborhood providing a helping hand to those in need. Laurie will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23 at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro, N.C.

Memorial services will be at 11a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Discovery Church International in Jacksonville, N.C.

Burial will be at noon at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

