Helen Giles, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on April 17 in Port Jefferson at the age of 87. She was surrounded by the unending love of her children Steven, Brian (Sarah) and Karen and her grandson Mark.

Helen was born in Mastic to Ylia (John) and Akila (Kate) Weremchuk, and had two brothers, George and Walter. All are previously deceased. After graduating high school, Helen worked at Grumman in Calverton for several years, before marrying Bruce Giles of Port Jefferson. Bruce, who passed away in 1984, and Helen lived their married life and raised their three children in Setauket.

Throughout her life, Helen was the consummate wife, mother, homemaker and friend. With a strong will, she carried on after Bruce died from Leukemia at the age of 50. Family was always most important to Helen. Some of the things she greatly enjoyed were gardening, cooking, summer barbecues on the patio—her baked beans were amazing—and baking yummy Christmas cookies. She particularly cherished making holidays special for the whole family. Helen also loved the beach. She took her young children to the ocean regularly, a tradition that the family continued into adulthood. Cupsogue Beach was her legacy to them.

A private family prayer service for Helen was held at OB Davis in Port Jefferson, followed by cremation. In June, Helen’s ashes were buried with Bruce’s remains at Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family then held a small memorial to honor Helen’s life at her Saddle Lakes, Riverhead home, where she lived for the last 12 years.

Paid post