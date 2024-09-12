Edward E. Oliver
Edward E. Oliver of Riverhead died Sept. 10, 2024. He was 74.
Born in Mineola April 11, 1950, he was the son of Edgar S. and Josephine (Sablonsky) Oliver. As a Marine, Mr. Oliver earned several medals including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Rifle Expert Medal. As a civilian, he worked as a postal employee in Bayport. Family said his hobbies included fishing, boating and target shooting.
Mr. Oliver is survived by his sons William and Edward Oliver; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors Friday, Sept. 13 from 9 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Burial follows at Calverton National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.