Edward E. Oliver of Riverhead died Sept. 10, 2024. He was 74.

Born in Mineola April 11, 1950, he was the son of Edgar S. and Josephine (Sablonsky) Oliver. As a Marine, Mr. Oliver earned several medals including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Rifle Expert Medal. As a civilian, he worked as a postal employee in Bayport. Family said his hobbies included fishing, boating and target shooting.

Mr. Oliver is survived by his sons William and Edward Oliver; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Sept. 13 from 9 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Burial follows at Calverton National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.