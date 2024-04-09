Walter “Pete” Sabat, lifelong Mattituck resident, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2024. He was 94 years old.

Pete was born on June 12, 1929, in Mattituck to Lotti (née Jazombek) and Bruno Sabat. He was one of three children. He graduated from Mattituck High School. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army and served from 1951 to 1957 during the Korean Conflict, attaining the rank of corporal.

In his professional career, Pete worked as a telephone repairman and foreman for the NY Telephone Company in Riverhead. He was a coach with the Biddy Basketball Program at Mattituck School, commissioner of the Mattituck Park District, president and commissioner of the North Fork Little League, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Predeceased by his loving wife, Mary (née Deerkoski) Sabat, in 2000; Pete is survived by his children, Cindy Sabat (Chris Doroski) of Mattituck, Mark Sabat (Kristen) of Mattituck and Peter Sabat (Jeanine) of Cutchogue; grandson Gilbert Michaels; and siblings Bruno Sabat of Mattituck and Susan Sabat of Georgia.

The family received friends April 8 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated April 9 Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew. Interment with U.S. Army Honors followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mattituck Community Fund or any local charity or a hospice organization of one’s choice would be appreciated.

