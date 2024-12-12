Jane A. Beckwith-Wilcox of Riverhead passed away at Peconic Bay Medical Center on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. She was 70.

Born in Riverhead on May 24, 1954, to George and Mary Beckwith, she graduated from Riverhead High School in 1972. She was a dedicated homemaker and mother to her three children.

She is survived by her children, Jerry Giordano of Riverhead, Janie Barwick of Riverhead and Jennifer Maio of Aquebogue; her mother, Mary Beckwith, of Florida; and her sister, Jeanne Beckwith of Florida.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R. C. Church in Riverhead.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.