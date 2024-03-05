Lifelong Riverhead resident Jean W. Boyd Hudson died March 1, 2024, at her home. She was 88.

Born Nov. 2, 1935, in Snow Hill, N.C., she was the daughter of Will and Josie (Blount) Boyd. She studied at A&T College in North Carolina and worked as a teller at Chemical Bank in Riverhead.

Ms. Hudson was a member of and held a seat on the executive board of the Riverhead Town Democratic Committee. She founded the East End Voters Coalition. Ms. Hudson was also on the executive board for the Clearview Civic Association and the Eastern Long Island NAACP, as well as a member of the AME Zion Church food pantry.

Predeceased by her husband, Charles A. Hudson, in 2021, and her son, Arthur Pigram, Ms. Hudson is survived by one grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, March 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.