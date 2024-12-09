The Rev. Janet E. Wright of Riverhead passed away at Stony Brook University Hospital Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. She was 76.

She was born in Dunkirk, N.Y., April 30, 1948, to Helen (Eaton) and Marcus Wright. After earning her associate degree, she worked for many years as an interfaith minister.

She was married to Nancy Dillingham, and was a devout member of both Baiting Hollow Congregational Church and Old Steeple Community Church in Aquebogue.

Predeceased by her spouse, Nancy, the Rev. Wright is survived by her children, Heather Barrett, Helen Figuera (Pedro) and Henry Cook III (Aimee Fenick); as well as seven grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, Dec. 13, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. at Old Steeple Church, with burial to follow at Aquebogue cemetery.

Paid post