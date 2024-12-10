Theresa Ann Kuhn, longtime Laurel resident, passed away at home Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. She was 91 years old.

Theresa was born June 21, 1933, in Queens to Helen (Brady) and Walter Plaketta. She was one of four children. On July 17, 1955, at Saint Joseph’s R. C. Church in Astoria, N.Y., she married the love of her life, Henry E. Kuhn. Together they had three children and eventually made their home in Laurel. Theresa was a stay-at-home mom and a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R. C. Church.

Predeceased by her siblings, Robert, Walter and Lawrence; she is survived by her husband, Henry; her children, Laurie Innes (Tom) of New Jersey, Lisa Magerl (Wayne) of Florida and Meredith Kelly (Steve) of New York; her grandchildren, Kyle Lynn Magerl, Kerry Worth (Brian), Sean Magerl, Kathryn Magerl, Kelly Innes, Joseph Innes, Liam Innes, Morgan Sanchez (Christian), Aidan Kelly (Taylor), Olivia Kelly, Colton Kelly (and fiancée Tina Galian); and great-grandchildren, Phoebe Wrensen, Alice Wrensen and Rowan Lou Sanchez.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Dec. 13, at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R. C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

Paid post