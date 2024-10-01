Lilian Amarilis Gregorio Gregorio of Riverhead died Sept. 27, 2024. She was 40.

Born in Aldeas San Nicolas, Guatemala, on May 24, 1984, she was the daughter of Silvia Gregorio Cruz and Manuel De Jesus Gregorio Lopez. She had an elementary education and became a homemaker.

Her survivors include her partner, Manuel Ismal Xol Mo; her brothers Elmer Garriel Gregorio and Edvin Ricardo Gregorio Gregorio; and three children.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. at Alfa y Omega Church, 769 Flanders Road, Riverhead.