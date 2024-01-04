Joan Elizabeth Gatz of St. Cloud, Fla. died peacefully at home on Dec. 19, 2023 after a long illness. She was 87.

Born in Riverhead, N.Y. in 1936, she was the daughter of Henry and Josephine (Grodski) O’Kula and one of three children. Her greatest loves were her husband and family; cooking, baking (especially apple pies), and following the N.Y. Yankees were close seconds.

She is survived by her high school sweetheart and loving husband of 64 years, George, and five children: daughter Georgianne (Mike), sons Gregory (Dana), Gary, Terry and Timothy (Jennifer); beautiful granddaughters Ellis, Lilah and Jessica (Josh); and great-grandson River; her sister, Marian “Bunny” Newton; brother Kevin (Holly); and many nieces and nephews.

The family received friends Wednesday Dec. 27, 2023, and the Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Thursday Dec. 28 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Fr. Derek Saldanah officiated.

Interment followed at Mt. Peace Cemetery in St. Cloud. Arrangements were under the care of Fisk Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at fiskfh.com.

