John J. Apicello of Riverhead, formerly of Jamesport, died April 5, 2024. He was 83.

Born in New York City, he was the son of John and Angelina (Mugavero) Apicello. He graduated Thomas A. Edison High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1964.

On Aug. 13, 1966 Mr. Apicello married Jean (nee Harding) in Bellrose, Queens. He worked as a manager of L.I. Lighting Company.

Mr. Apicello was a 50-year member of the Jamesport Fire Department, an ex-commissioner of Jamesport Fire District and a member of the fire department racing team. He enjoyed gardening, NASCAR, hunting and played softball in a mens league at Stozky Park.

Predeceased by his parents and sister, Joann Apicello, he is survived by his wife, Jean, of Riverhead; son John (Erin) of Jamesport and daughter Diane (John) Graziano of Riverhead; six grandchildren: Caitlin, Emily, Crysten, Amanda, Ashley and Angelina.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, April 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., with firematic services at 7:30 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A prayer service is scheduled for Wednesday, April 10, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice or Jamesport Fire Department.

