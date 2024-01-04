Jean MacMillan Terpening of Hollywood, Fla., and formerly of Mattituck, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in her home Dec. 6, 2023. She was 91.

The family will receive friends Monday, Jan. 8 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the visitation at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.