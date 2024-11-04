John Cain of Jamesport passed away peacefully Oct. 29, 2024, at home, where he wanted to be. He was 83.

Born Sept. 2, 1941, John lived his entire life on Eastern Long Island. He graduated from the State University of New York Agricultural and Technical Institute in 1962 and became a farmer, working numerous acres in the Riverhead area. After parking his tractor for the last time he began driving a lawn tractor for Delea Sod Farm until he retired in 2022.

John is survived by his loving wife, Rita, to whom he was married for 60 years. He is also survived by his four children and their spouses: Michael and Kerri, Charlene and Lou, Jay and Sharon and Melissa and Michael. He also enjoyed all eight of his grandchildren: Nicole, Alex, Nick, Jillian, Jessica, Luke, Kenzie and JP.

He loved family holidays and functions, golfing, snowmobiles, fire department, farming and scratch-off tickets.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Nov. 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, with a reception following at the Jamesport Fire Department. Immediate family will hold graveside prayers at 3 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Memorial donations may be made to the Jamesport Fire Department, Attention: Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 54, Jamesport, NY 11947.

