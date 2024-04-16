Daniel Patrick Dwyer of Cutchogue passed away at home on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. He was 51 years old.

Daniel was born on Aug. 23, 1972, in Flushing, N.Y. to Maureen J. (née Higgins) and Patrick D. Dwyer. He was one of six children. After high school, he attended college and attained his associate degree.

On May 27, 1995, in Middle Island, N.Y., he married the love of his life, Tracey Leigh (née Brzezinski) Dwyer. Together they had four children and made their home in Cutchogue.

In his professional career, he was a sergeant with the NYPD, and then transitioned into the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, where he retired as a Suffolk County corrections officer. After retirement, he found a career in Waterview Property Management. He was a youth coach for PAL football and a Little League baseball coach. He was a member of the Peer to Pier Program, a veterans’ advocate and a contributor to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Predeceased by his siblings Brian Dwyer and Joseph Dwyer; Daniel is survived by his wife, Tracey; children Shannon Dwyer, Christopher Dwyer, Jonathan Dwyer and Elizabeth Dwyer; grandchildren Dalton Dwyer and Clover Lauretti; and siblings Patrick Dwyer, Matthew Dwyer and Christine Dwyer.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16, from 4 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

