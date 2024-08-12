Patricia J. Douglass, longtime Orient resident, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. She was 71 years old.

Patricia was born on Dec. 8, 1952 in Bay Shore, to Patricia D. (née Reed) and Charles B. Knispel, who, along with her brother, would foster a love of history, food, and travel leading her to attain a bachelor’s degree in education from Millersville State College in Millersville, Pa.

A Coca-Cola a day from Patricia’s family-run convenience store in Orient would usher in an Aug. 3, 1974, wedding to the love of her life, Robert G. Douglass. Together they started a family and a business. She and her husband traveled to 49 states throughout their marriage, many of them with their children in tow. Their favorite spot was Key Largo, Fla., where they wintered for over 10 years and friends became family. In her professional career, she was the “heart and voice” of Douglass Marine for its entire 49 years in business to date. This business will proudly serve as the Greenport Maritime Festival Parade Grand Marshal for 2024.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Robert; children Melanie Douglass-VanEtten (George) of Greenport, Peter Douglass (partner Jeannie Winton) of Orient and Adam Douglass (fiancée Kate Park) of Orient; and brother Charles R. Knispel (partner Jeannie Woelker) of Cutchogue. Patricia was preceded in death by her son, James Henry Douglass.

The family has chosen to remember Patricia’s life privately at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

