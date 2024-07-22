Former Riverhead resident Ruth Lee Cooke died July 18, 2024, at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City. She was 82.

Born in Southampton July 30, 1941, she was the daughter of Edward and Virginia (Gordon) Densing. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1959 and married David R. Cooke, who survives her.

Ms. Cooke worked as a title searcher and as a receptionist at Aquebogue Veterinary Hospital. She was a matron of the Eastern Star of Riverhead and a member of Calvary Baptist Church choir and the Fletcher Community Chorale.

In addition to her husband of 58 years, Ms. Cooke is survived by her daughters Virginia Corwin and Laura LeVasseur; son David Lee Cooke; sister Donna Wood; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, at 10 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 515 Riverleigh Ave., Riverhead.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family. Memorial donations to the church would be appreciated.