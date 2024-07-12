Marianne Patricio of Riverhead died in Florida July 10, 2024. She was 80.

Born in Port Jefferson May 6, 1944, she was the daughter of Stanley and Filomena (Pasiak) Zoltowski. She graduated Riverhead High School and later married Robert Patricio in Florida. Ms. Patricio was a lead operator at Verizon and co-owned Polish Town Corner Grocery with her brother John for 10 years.

Family said she enjoyed vacations, skiing, painting, knitting and crocheting and gourmet cooking.

Predeceased by her parents, Ms. Patricio is survived by her husband Robert of Riverhead; children Robin Fondell of N.J., Diana Patricio of Florida, Michael Patricio of Riverhead; her brother John Zoltowki of Florida; and two grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, July 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with interment following at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested for Sloan Kettering.