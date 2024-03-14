Stella Andrychowski of Riverhead died March 10, 2024 at NYU Langone Hospital in Mineola. She was 88.

Born in Poland July, 8, 1935, she was the daughter of Jozef and Katarzyna (Olender) Rogalski.

Ms. Andrychowski married Jan Andrychowski and worked as a maintenance worker at Mercy High School.

She was a member of St. Isidore Church and enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Predeceased by her husband Jan, Ms. Andrychowski is survived by her children: Richard and John of Riverhead, Diane Sargent of Greenlawn, Hannah Cichy of East Quogue; sister Franciszka Nikiel of Floral Park; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, March 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral is scheduled for Saturday, March 16 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Memorial donations in her name are requested for St. Isidore Church.