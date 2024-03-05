Louise A. Hobson of Riverhead died March 2, 2024. She was 89.

Born in Cumberland, Va., on July 12, 1934, she was the daughter of Pascal and Susie Trent.

Ms. Hobson married Spencer Hobson on Nov. 9, 1952, and worked as a cook at Riverhead Day Care Center.

She was affiliated with the Migrant Worker Association and family said she enjoyed gardening, fishing and cooking.

Predeceased by her husband, Spencer, and son Robert Hobson, Ms. Hobson is survived by her five daughters: Annie, Charlotte June, Kathleen and Linda; her son James; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A funeral service will be held graveside at Riverhead Cemetery Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m. McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Memorial donations in Ms. Hobson’s name may be made to Maureen’s Haven.