Elizabeth A. Tremblay of Southold passed away at home on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. She was 99 years old.

Beloved wife of the late Henry J. Tremblay; loving mother of Bill Tremblay (Nancy) of Huntington, Susan Shuster (George) of North Scituate, R.I. and Lisa Murray (Chris) of Ridgefield, Conn.; dear grandmother of Bill, Adam, Kevin, Andrew, Kerry and Nick Tremblay and Caroline and Peter Murray; and dear great-grandmother of Alexander, Aria, Sienna, Emmery, Trent and Beatrix Tremblay and John and Charlotte Tighe; and caring sister of Mabel Alexander of Southold.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held following the visitation at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Private interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

The family prefers that those who wish, may make contributions in her name to the Southold Fire Department, P.O. Box 1469, Southold, NY 11971.

