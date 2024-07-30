Longtime Mattituck resident William M. Gremler passed away at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. He was 89 years old.

Bill was born on May 22, 1935, in New York, N.Y., to Helen M. (née Murphy) and William P. Gremler. He was one of two children. He graduated from Mattituck High School. After high school, he enlisted with the U.S. Navy and served for four years, from 1953 to 1957, and attained the rank of Corpsman.

On Feb. 8, 1959, he married the love of his life, MaryAnn (née Lakowitz) Gremler, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Together they had four children. In his professional career, Bill owned and operated, along with his wife, MaryAnn, GNS Mermaid Water Conditioning and Harry Goldman Water Analysis. He was a proud member of the Enterprise Association of Steamfitters Local 638. He was also a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church.

Bill is survived by his wife, MaryAnn; his children, William M. Gremler Jr. (Lisa) of Mattituck, Patrick J. Gremler of Riverhead, Maureen A. Connolly (Tom) of Medford, N.J. and Eileen M. Gremler-Kelly of Mattituck; his grandchildren William M. Gremler III (Amanda), Colin Kelly, Mitchell Kelly, Madison Connolly and Ryan Connolly; great-grandchild William M. Gremler IV; and brother Charles R. Gremler of West Palm Beach, Fla.

The family received friends July 26 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated July 27 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Mattituck Fire Department or Southold Police Department would be appreciated.

