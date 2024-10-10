Richard M. Farrell of Wading River died of heart complications on Oct. 9, 2024 in Brooklyn at the age of 78.

He was born on March 29, 1946 in the Bronx, and moved to Wading River in 1992. A Vietnam veteran, he served for many years as a Corrections Officer in the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office. He lived in Wading River for 30 years, but spent the last six months of his life in Brooklyn to be closer to family.

Richard was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved golf and his beloved New York Yankees. He is survived by his son Sean, his daughter-in-law Carrie, and his grandson Henry, all of Brooklyn; as well as his sister Elaine Farrell of Coral Springs, Fla. and his niece Paula Devito of Mattituck. He was predeceased by his wife Helen; and his sisters Rosemary Kennedy and Patricia Nieves.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where services will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 9:30 a.m. A burial at Calverton National Cemetery with U.S. Army Honors will follow the services.

