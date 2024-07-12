Shirley Cutler, May 6, 1946 to July 4, 2024

Shirley Cutler, daughter of the late Wilson and Della Anne Cutler was born, May 6, 1946, in Yatesville, NC. She passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2024, after a lengthy illness. She is now in Jehovah’s hands to be remembered and restored to a better life.

Shirley, affectionately known to all as “Bee” resided in North Carolina until she decided to move to Calverton in Dec. of 1960.

“Bee” loved spending time with her family. She always looked forward to the annual trips to Florida to visit Cousin Dorothy “Dot” and Duey and the family reunions in North Carolina.

She loved playing the games Trouble and Spades and watching the game and court shows on television.

She dedicated her life to Jehovah in the mid-1980s and faithfully served Jehovah until her death. She enjoyed talking to others about her Bible-based beliefs.

She was predeceased by her son John “Pete” Walker; and her siblings Alondra Bright, Annie Weston, Christine Smith; her best friends Eleanor and Louise; as well as cousin Dorothy Cobb, but memories of her will always be cherished by her children Geneva Washington of Bellport, Willie Walker (Shelly) and Eric Walker (Latisha) both of Riverhead; her siblings Ernest Cutler (Donna) of Riverhead, Roosevelt Cutler of North Carolina, Joyce Williams (Richard), Darlene Hawks (Ernest) and Maxine Jones, who was like a sister to her; her grandchildren Traivon Jackson (Tara) of Flagstaff, Ariz., Katrice Waters of Bellport, Teya Sims of Baltimore, Md., Eric Walker, Jr. (Estelle) of Hope Mills, NC, Amari Love, Ciara Love, Aaron Walker and Reina Love all of Riverhead; 15 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews (who she loved dearly) and other relatives and friends.

The family looks forward with great anticipation to the resurrection in earthly paradise conditions where we will be together again.

