“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” – Dr. Seuss

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce Seebeck Montag in North Carolina on Feb. 7, 2024. Her health took a rapid turn for the worse and, surrounded by family and friends, she left.

A beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Joy was born in Riverhead, N.Y. to Harold and Cecelia (nee Conklin) Seebeck. She graduated from Riverhead High School and went to work for RCA. She met her husband Martin, during the end of World War II and they have been together for more than 74 years and married for almost as long. After raising her children, Joy returned to the workforce as a budget and procurement specialist at Brookhaven National Laboratories where she eventually retired.

Family and friends meant so much to her. From hosting the Fire Department Police Patrol at the beach annually to going through Martin’s family tree (16 siblings) on the road trip to Iowa each summer so that her daughters “knew” and could enjoy seeing their Iowa relatives, she made every effort to make every person she met welcome and to feel loved.

Joy found fulfillment as a past president of the Riverhead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary where she contributed since 1950. She was the treasurer of her church, Grace Episcopal, and drew much happiness helping them. She led her daughter’s 4-H clubs and was always ready to help anyone. Her joyous spirit touched so many around her. Her grandchildren were a constant delight to her and celebrating and traveling with them meant so much to her.

She is survived by her husband of almost 74 years, Martin, her two beloved daughters Pamela Montag and Sandy Montag McDermott. Her awesome grandchildren Val McDermott, Jim McDermott and Matt McDermott. John McDermott and Beth Lewicki, Sandy and Pam’s spouses, were so important to her. She was pre-deceased by her parents (Harold and Cecelia); her brothers, Harold and Richard; and her oldest daughter Brenda Joy.

A celebration of life was held at Heritage Funeral Home in Matthews, N.C. on Feb. 17. A second celebration will be held at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead on April 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. Joyce will be laid to rest next to her daughter Brenda Monday April 22nd at 11:30 a.m. in St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead New York.

