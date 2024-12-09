Marcia Moisa of Riverhead died Dec. 8, 2024, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 81.

She was born in Brooklyn, April 28, 1943, to Gustav and Mildred Ehlinger. After graduating from Riverhead High School in 1961, she attended Suffolk County Community College and later worked as an artist with Stained Glass Overlay in Westhampton. Family members said she made jewelry and enjoyed art and design, knitting, travel and spending time with family.

Ms. Moisa is survived by her husband, William, of Riverhead; her children, Arlene Bouchard of Riverhead, John Moisa of Virginia and Richard Moisa of Florida; her brothers, Richard and Todd Ehlinger; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Memorial visiting hours are set for Friday, Dec. 13, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A memorial mass will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. at St. Isidore R. C. Church in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to the PBMC Foundation.