Riverhead’s 1-2 punch sets the table for a 3-0 start

Sophia Viola hits a fly ball for the Blue Waves. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Riverhead’s varsity softball team won their third game in a row to start the season with a 13-3 victory over Brentwood at Riverhead High School on Friday. The team has scored 52 runs so far, setting the bar high for the rest of the season. A lot of those runs have scored because of the success of two sophomores at the top of the lineup.

Sophia Viola bats leadoff for the Blue Waves and loves the pressure of getting the game started with the ping of the bat. She hit leadoff in last year’s undefeated league season and played her way to an All-County selection. Every year presents new challenges, but so far it’s the same Viola at the plate, laying off bad pitches and jumping on mistakes.

“I’m always focused on putting the ball in play,” Viola said. “Before I’m up at bat, I’m timing the pitcher and I want to see the first pitch. I change my alignment at the plate depending on how the pitcher is throwing. I’m always loading early, ready to put a good swing on a ball.” In the game against Brentwood, Viola went 3-for-4 to raise her batting average to .818. Her first at bat of the game was one of her only outs of the season through three games of play. She’s been locked in for Riverhead and continues to be the example of excellence.

“Soph is unbelievable,” Riverhead head coach Rich Vlacci Jr. said. “She has that ability to always put bat to ball, but not only that, she’s also consistently able to find the sweet spot of the bat. Even that one time in the game today when she was jammed, she was able to get her hands in and take it to right field like an old school Derek Jeter.”

Last year Viola was more of a singles hitter and took a lot of walks, but in the early going this season she’s finding gaps, notching three doubles and a triple so far.

For Madison Saladino, who bats second in the lineup, seeing this much playing time is new. Though Vlacci always found a spot for her throughout the season last year, she wasn’t getting consistent starts due to the high level of talent up and down last year’s lineup. When Vlacci was crafting his batting order this year, he was certain Saladino was going to take the two hole.

“We saw her take a jump late last year in the playoffs when I think she went 4-for-4 in one game,” Vlacci said. “And in the offseason, watching her in the cage she looked like she completely changed as a person. Her confidence was through the roof. Her maturation of seeing pitches evolved. Her presence just completely changed.”

That confidence has been front and center as the sophomore is leading the team in batting average, hitting .857 on the season. Saladino went 2-for-2 with two walks against Brentwood, making every at bat count when she gets up to the dish.

“It’s all about pitch selection,” Saladino said. “That’s something I’ve been working on a lot off the field. Through practices, lessons, and anything else I can do, it all counts and makes an impact in your game. Hard work pays off and I’m starting to see that now.”

Riverhead’s Jordyn Kwasna rips the cover off the ball. (Photo credit: Bill Landon)

When your top two hitters are constantly getting on base, it spells trouble for any opponent. To have such an experienced approach at the plate as just sophomores bodes well for not only this year but for the years to come.

“It’s been a huge spark for us,” Vlacci said. “We need the middle of the order to do their thing and drive them in. Everybody has a role on our team and I think so far this season, Viola and Saladino have been doing everything we asked of them. And the crazy part is, they’re only going to get better.”