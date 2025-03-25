Blue Waves have high hopes this softball season

Last year’s squad went 18-0 in the first ever undefeated season for Riverhead softball. This year’s campaign kicks off this weekend against William Floyd. (Leslie Kwasna file photo)

There’s a different feel on the softball diamond this year at Riverhead High School. There’s a simple, subtle confidence about the group. They know they have what it takes. Many of the girls on the team have been right on the precipice of the Suffolk County championship game two years in a row.

The varsity softball team changed their identity from 2023 when they relied mostly on Mya Marelli’s arm and small ball — often winning games by one run. When Rich Vlacci Jr. took over the program in 2024, he emphasized hitting through the ball, finding gaps and smoking home runs. Safe to say, most of the team didn’t believe in what they could do last year but they bought in. Wins and blowouts became their identity. They won the league title for the first time in over a decade and were the first Riverhead softball team to register an undefeated season. They set a school record for runs scored.

Though they came up short at the end of the season in winning a county championship, most of the group who has been around the program for years return better, stronger and more confident than ever before.

“As much as I would love to repeat what we did last year with another undefeated regular season, that’s not what we’re after,” Vlacci said. “We want the county championship this year. We want to make it to the state championship. We have that ability.”

But with their ace on the shelf for the beginning of the season, Vlacci has established a theme for this year’s squad: one thing at a time.

“It’s not like we’re going to have our pitcher run out there and give up only one run a game or shut out the team like the other years with Mya being hurt,” Vlacci said. “It’s focusing on one thing at a time. One at-bat at a time, one play at a time, one inning at a time and one game at a time. We can’t overthink and solely focus on of our end goal which is to eventually be the first Riverhead softball team to win the county championship.”

Marelli will play the outfield to start the season, and her bat is as good as ever. Jordyn Kwasna and Sophia Viola return after an All–County season. Adriana Martinez returns to her shortstop role she’s had since eighth grade. Her second base counterpart, Shay Bealy, has been a fixture in the lineup for years and is a captain this season. Bella D’Andrea returns after hitting three home runs last year, including a seventh inning semifinal playoff blast that almost saved the season. The whole starting lineup either started or saw significant playing time last year.

The hitting numbers of Riverhead’s big three were gaudy. Kwasna hit to the tune of a .483 average, cranked three home runs and contributed 24 RBIs. Marelli posted a batting average of .475, along with three home runs and 20 RBIs. As a freshman last year, Viola hit .458 from the plate, scored 25 runs, stole 13 bases and didn’t commit a single error while playing centerfield.

“I know I had a good year last year, but I want to get better,” Kwasna said. “All of us do. We know we have to put in the work. Each of us can always improve. Like Vlacci has told us, it’s one thing at a time. And for me, it’s really shrinking it down to one pitch at a time and not swinging at wild pitches.”

As the team took batting practice last week, there was no goofing around. A calculated effort to improve was on display from everyone who stepped into the batter’s box.

“We all know that practice is the key to success,” Marelli said. “Even as a captain, there’s no need to try to get everyone focused because they all know what’s at stake. And this is my last year here, so we want to make this a special season.”

Five seniors graduated last year, including Kaysee Mojo and Deanna North, who were both crucial to team chemistry. Their leadership will be hard to replace but with the “big-little” system Vlacci employs — pairing veteran players with underclassmen to serve as a mentor, Viola, who will be catching this year, learned a great deal from Mojo last season. D’Andrea will be moving over to North’s position at first base this season.

“The way (Mojo) was always so positive around everyone is something I immediately recognized last year,” Viola said of her former “big.” “She put in the work and got results and tried to make everyone better around her as well. I learned a lot from her that I bring into my own game now.”

Viola will share catching duties with Madison Saladino who started to really come into her own at the plate last year as a freshman, especially in the playoffs.

Martinez, a true veteran despite being a junior, is now a mentor to Morgan Gajowski, an eighth grader. Vlacci couldn’t keep her off the roster after seeing her in the practices.

“This is my first eighth grader on varsity,” Vlacci said. “I don’t even have any ninth graders on the team. She’s somebody who is going to work really hard. She has a phenomenal glove and can play outfield, shortstop, second, backup pitcher — whatever we need. She also doesn’t back down in the batter’s box. I think just being around this group is going to do so much for her. And she’ll get playing time. You just can’t keep her off the field.”

The team is locked and loaded for a serious championship run. The seniors lead what could be the most talented team Riverhead softball has ever had.

“I’ve had such a great experience with all of these girls over the years,” Bealy said. “All my best friends are on this team. We’re truly a family, and that’s what makes this team special. We all want the best for one another, and hopefully, we end this year being able to say we’re the champions.”

Riverhead opens the league season at William Floyd Saturday, March 29th.