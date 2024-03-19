Robert (Bobby) H. Byrnes passed away Monday, March 11, 2024, surrounded by family and friends. He succumbed to an illness after fighting for 14 years and passed peacefully.

Born Sept. 2, 1942, to parents Marie Horan and Raymond Byrnes in Queens, N.Y. Bobby spent his early years there until they moved to Deer Park, where he attended Deer Park Avenue School for grades 1 through 3. He then attended Babylon High School, where he graduated in 1960. While in high school, Bobby worked part-time for Half Hollow Nursery located in Dix Hills. Always ambitious, Bobby joined the Navy after graduating high school and after three years joined the Merchant Marine, continuing his occupation as an electrician’s mate.

Bobby married Rosemary (Lupia) Schwarz in 1966 and took a full-time job with Half Hollow Nursery, running and living on the original 38-acre property. He began a dynasty for Half Hollow, moving to Laurel on the North Fork of Long Island, where he expanded the nursery to 500 acres. After 50 long years of dedication and hard work, Bobby retired in 2003.

Bobby is survived by his two children, Colleen Byrnes and Robert (Robby) Byrnes; Robby’s wife, Peggy Pawlowski; and three granddaughters: Beth Pawlowski, Heather Jarvis and Katherine Jarvis.

Bobby will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The family received friends March 14 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated March 15 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew. Interment with US Navy Honors followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

This is a paid notice.