William M. Reynolds of Riverhead died Oct. 5, 2024, at Medford Multicare. He was 84.

Born in Massachusetts June 11, 1940, he was the son of Morris and Mary Reynolds. He graduated from Murdock High School in 1958, married his wife, Sally, and became a machinist for Shaw Aero Devices in East Hampton.

Family said Mr. Reynolds enjoyed woodworking and was a “tinkerer” and a vintage car enthusiast.

Predeceased by his wife and a son, Brian, Mr. Reynolds is survived by his children Mark, of Mattituck, Eric, of Riverhead, Shawn, of Medford, and Troy, of Riverhead; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Burial with military honors is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home is assisting the family.