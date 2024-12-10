Richard H. Hartmann, longtime Cutchogue resident, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. He was 81 years old.

Richard was born Sept. 3, 1943, in Bellmore, N.Y., to Mary Elizabeth “Betty” (Smith) and Herman D. Hartmann. He was one of three children. After high school, he attended the Stony Brook Paramedic Program and attained his associate degree.

On Aug. 20, 1995, he married the love of his life, Kathryn R. King, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Aquebogue, N.Y. Together, they made their home in Cutchogue. Richard was a member of the Cutchogue Fire Department, where he was a past captain of the Rescue Squad. In his professional career, he worked as a New York State paramedic for LifeStar Ambulance based out of Ronkonkoma. He was also a member of Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, where he was part of the choir. Prior to living in Cutchogue, he lived in Speonk, N.Y., and Westhampton Beach.

Predeceased by his brother, William Hartmann, Richard is survived by his wife, Kathryn; his children, John Sauer (Sarann) of Washington, D.C., Chet Keeley of Pennsylvania, Paul Hartmann (Jennifer) of West Islip, Mary Cecelia Bush (Edward) of Mattituck, Jennifer Creta, Danielle Piccoli (Joseph) of Cutchogue and Victoria Hawkins (Benjamin) of Mattituck; his grandchildren, Madison Keeley, Christopher Creta, Lillyann Fogarty, Kathryn Bush, Alivia Keeley, Chase Hartmann, Jillian Fogarty, Joseph Piccoli, Riley Keeley, James Bush, Kaidyn Hartmann, Natalie Keeley and Logan Piccoli; and his sister, Jill Long (Mark) of Maryland.

The family received friends Friday, Dec. 6, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where Cutchogue Fire Department firematic services were held. Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 7, at Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, officiated by Pastor Garrett Johnson. Interment followed at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

