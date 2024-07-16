North Fork resident Cornelius J. (Neil) Fenton died July 1, 2024, in Jamesport. He was 83.

Born in Queens June 23, 1941, he was the son of Cornelius and Anne Fenton. He graduated from Holy Cross High School in Flushing followed by earning a degree in psychology from St. Michael’s College in Vermont and a master’s degree in counseling from Seton Hall University in New Jersey. Mr. Fenton married Eileen Mary Goulding and worked as a counselor and therapist in New Jersey, Staten Island, Riverhead Correctional Facility and the Suffolk County Mental Hygiene Department, where he worked for 38 years.

As a psychologist, he led the Bureau of Training and Education, creating a model training program for New York State. Mr. Fenton also organized mental health crisis teams for first responders to TWA Flight 800 and the World Trade Center attacks.

Mr. Fenton was a former district governor for Rotary International and past president of Riverhead Rotary and headed Hallockville Inc., which worked to preserve land and the historic farm houses at Hallockville Museum Farm in Riverhead.

Family said he enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters and at the family beach bungalow, reading, meditating, swimming and traveling.

Mr. Fenton is survived by his wife, Eileen Mary; daughters Kelly Sadowsky of Rutherford, N.J. and Kate Fenton Charpentier of Queens; and two grandchildren.

The family received visitors at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead July 7. A funeral Mass was held July 8 at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.