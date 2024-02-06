Peter G. Spaeth, longtime resident of Aquebogue, passed suddenly on Jan. 24, 2024. He was 57 years old.

He was born in Riverhead on July 15, 1966, to Joyce and Walter Spaeth. He attended St. John the Evangelist elementary school and Mercy High School in Riverhead. He married the love of his life, Donna (Graziano) in 1985, and they moved to Troy, N.Y., where he earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. After a short stint working upstate, they moved back to Long Island and set down roots in Aquebogue, where they raised two lovely children, Veronica and Jonah.

Peter’s passion for technology was evident in his work, and the impact he made at Anchor Computer, where he played a pivotal role in advancing the company’s success. Peter was admired for his dedication and commitment to excellence, his breadth of knowledge, and his deep loyalty to those that worked for him.

Peter had many interests and hobbies that brought him joy. He truly loved music and embraced many different genres. He played guitar and sang, and for years could be found performing at local establishments, playing to a packed house. He enjoyed cycling with friends, even completing a century (100-mile ride). He had a deep love for reading and cherished spending time with a good book, exploring different worlds through the pages. He was a huge fan of all things sci-fi and was a true Trekkie.

Mostly though, Peter treasured spending time with his family and friends and his beloved pup, Zoey, and grand puppies Stitch, Lola and Maple. He had a way of creating a special bond with everyone he met. He created a space that was open, caring, and welcoming to everyone, and his sense of humor and sarcastic wit could brighten any day. He and Donna loved to entertain, and they were often surrounded by a house and/or yard full of people, laughing and truly enjoying life.

Peter is survived by his loving wife, Donna; their children, Veronica, Jonah and future daughter-in-law, Danielle Thomas; his parents, Joyce and Walter; his sisters, Wendy (Tim) Morrin and Meghan Quinn; and his large, local, extended family (the Graziano family) and many, many dear friends.

Our family is heartbroken beyond words at this incredible loss. He will be missed dearly by many. We will strive to find comfort in the love and memories Peter left behind, and the wise words of Jimmy Buffett, “Bubbles up.”

