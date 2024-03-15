Alexander M. Washick of Oldsmar, Fla. died Oct. 25, 2023, at the age of 77 of cardiac arrest.

Al was born in Brooklyn, Feb. 6, 1946, and was a longtime resident of Riverhead and nearby towns before moving to Florida in 1991. He is survived by his wife, Christine, three daughters; two sons-in-law; and four grandsons as well as his brother, Mark, of Parrish, Fla.

Al was a 1964 graduate of Riverhead High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict, from 1966 to 1968. He moved to Florida in 1991 where he owned and operated a locksmith business until 2007. Al enjoyed playing golf, and watching NFL football, but his main hobbies were auto racing and muscle cars. Over the years, he attended many car shows in his 1967 Shelby Mustang GT, 1966 Sunbeam Tiger, and 1965 Mercury Comet Cyclone.

Al was an organ donor, and because of his final gift another’s life was saved. The non-profit, LifeLink of Florida, 9661 Delaney Creek Blvd., Tampa, FL 33619 facilitated the donation.

Al was a Christian and he loved the Lord. His family misses him dearly, but they are comforted knowing he is at peace and free of pain.

Following his wishes, Al’s earthly remains were cremated, and placed in a columbarium at Bay Pines National Cemetery, St. Petersburg, Fla.

