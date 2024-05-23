John A. D’Angelo, longtime Southold resident, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2022. He was 86 years old.

John was born on Dec. 13, 1937 in Bronx, N.Y. to Mary (née Cunningham) and John D’Angelo. He was one of two children. He graduated from Greenwich High School in Conn. After high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force.

On Oct. 27, 1962 he married the love of his life, the late Kathleen T. (née Reilly) D’Angelo. Together they had two children, and eventually made their home in Southold.

In his professional career, John worked as a TV Executive for NBC at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. He was a member of the Directors Guild of America and Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. After retirement, he was a volunteer at Hortons Point Lighthouse in Southold as a museum guide.

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen in 2022; and his sister Joan Musci; John is survived by his children Susan Howard (Sheldon) of St. Johnsville, N.Y. and Nancy Stein (Richard) of Centerport, N.Y.; grandchildren Kathleen Enderica, Christopher Berger, Elizabeth Howard, Andrew Stein and Sarah Stein, and great-grandchildren Nicholas Enderica, Shane Enderica and Nolan Enderica.

The family will receive friends on Thursday morning, May 23 from 9:30 10:30 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Graveside services with U.S. Air Force honors will follow at Most Holy Trinity R.C. Cemetery in East Hampton.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Southold Historical Society would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

