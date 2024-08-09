Howard E. Doppel of Riverhead died at home Aug. 6, 2024. He was 97.

Born in Middle Village, N.Y. he was the son of Leonard Doppel and Anna Burkley. He earned a bachelor’s degree and served in the Navy in World War II. After the war, Mr. Doppel worked in insurance as a claims supervisor.

Predeceased by his wife Arline M. Doppel and son Kenneth Doppel, he is survived by his daughter Irene Winter (Thomas) and two granddaughters Maureen Bennett and Elizabeth Winter.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Aug. 11 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A prayer service is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with burial following at Calverton National Cemetery at noon.

