Harriet Vogel, longtime Cutchogue resident, passed away at home Wednesday, March 27, 2024. She was 89 years old.

Harriet was born Feb. 26, 1935, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Adeline (Schwartz) and Henry Mensing. She was one of three children.

On Sept. 14, 1957, in Queens, N.Y., she married the love of her life, Carl W. Vogel. Together they had three children. Before moving to Cutchogue 25 years ago, Harriet had lived in Holbrook, N.Y., from 1970 to 1995. She worked at Sears in Lake Grove, N.Y., for 15 years.

Predeceased by her husband, Carl; son, Carl Jr.; sister Eileen VanAken; and brother-in-law Frank Rasweiler, Harriet is survived by her children Lisa Drake (Charles Jr.) of Leland, N.C. and Diane DeMato (Daniel) of Cutchogue; daughter-in-law Debra Vogel of Medford, N.Y.; grandchildren Erik Vogel, Christina Domitrovits, Jessica Qirici, Jacqueline Drake, Kevin Vogel, Charles Drake III and Lisa Drake; great-grandchildren Sophia Smith, Kristian Qirici, Conor Domitrovits and Georgia Qirici; sister Marie Rasweiler of East Northport, N.Y.; brother-in-law Bruce VanAken of Florida; nephews Frank Rasweiler and Brian VanAken; and niece Michele Messina.

The family received friends April 1 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services were held April 2, officiated by the Rev. Gregory Sutterlin. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery, where Harriet was laid to rest with her late husband, Carl.

This is a paid notice.