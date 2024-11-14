Claire A. Latour of Riverhead passed away at Peconic Bay Medical Center on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. She was 86.

Born in Manville, R.I., June 29, 1938, to George and Simone St. Onge, she graduated from Woonsocket High School, R.I., in 1957. In 1958, she married Robert Latour at St. James Church in Manville. For many years after, she worked as a medical secretary for Dr. Maria-Lourdes S. Alcasid-Escano.

Claire was an involved member of her community; she was an integral part of St. Isidore R. C. Church, St. Isodore Altar Rosary Society, Polish Town Civic Association, Riverhead Townscape Committee and the knitting club of Riverhead Library. Her interests included knitting, sewing, arts and crafts and reading.

She is survived by her husband; her children Brian Latour, David Latour (Susan) of N.C. and Denise Latour-Darch (Ken) of Riverhead; her three grandchildren David Jr., Dillon and Brenna; and her two great-grandchildren Kegan and David III.

Viewing was held Thursday, Nov. 14, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. The funeral service was held Friday, Nov. 15, starting at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore Church, with interment at Calverton National Cemetery afterward.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Isidore R. C. Church, 622 Pulaski Street, Riverhead.

Paid post