Joseph W. Lawrence of Stony Brook passed away at Long Island State Veterans Home on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. He was 97.

He was born in Dunmore, Pa., on Aug. 23, 1927, to Rose (Turon) and Andrew Lawrence. After earning his bachelor’s degree, Mr. Lawrence served in the Air Force from 1954 to 1957; later, he worked as an accountant.

Predecease by his wife, the former Mary C. Egan, Mr. Lawrence is survived by his children, Ann (Kevin) Schrage; Michelle Lawrence; Mary (Don) Roberts; Joseph (Jackie) Lawrence; Patricia Lawrence; and Judy (Robert) Limekiller; as well as five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Riverhead. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home of Riverhead is assisting the family.

Paid post