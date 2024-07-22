t is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Barney Peter Harris of Mattituck on July 18, 2024, at Southampton Hospital, at the age of 98. He was surrounded by his family while he peacefully passed to eternity to join his dear wife, Clare, and rejoice with Jesus in Heaven.

Barney was born in Peconic and served for 35 years as a sergeant for the Town of Southold police department, prior to his retirement in 1987. He also holds the distinction of being the longest-serving volunteer firefighter in New York State (73 years) and was an avid golfer who enjoyed harness/thoroughbred horse racing, frequenting Foxwoods Casino, playing cards, watching baseball and spending time with family and friends. Barney served in the U.S. Army in World War II, capturing a Japanese battle flag in the South Pacific.

He is survived by his daughters, Susan Harris of Riverhead, JoAnn Sceviour (Tim) of Virginia Beach, Va., and Sharon Gulyas (Bob) of Smithfield, Va. His grandchildren also survive him: Laura Davis, Aaron Harris, Greg Sceviour (Laurel), Holly Colonna (Billy), Andrew Sceviour, William Gulyas (Jennifer) and Rebekah Gulyas. He is survived by his great-grandchildren: Keith Berezny, Matthew Berzenthy (Megan), Sarah Davis, Timothy Davis, Luke Sceviour, Avery Sceviour, Nathan Sceviour, Chase Colonna and Gemma Colonna. He is also survived by his great-great-grandchildren, Kirsten Berezny, Heidi Berezny, and Jameson Berzenthy, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Clare, of nearly 62 years in 2012; his daughter Bonnie in 2006; his great-grandson Benjamin Colonna in 2015; his sisters Helen Andruski, Francis Walsh and Vera Powers; his brothers John Harris, Edward Harris and Stanley Harris; and his parents Peter and Mary Harris.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where Mattituck Fire Department services will be held at 7 p.m. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 25, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Ryszard Ficek. Interment with U.S. Army Honors will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, adjacent to the church.

